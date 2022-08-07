Fortaleza makes 3 to 0 at Inter with one less and breathes against sticking

Even with one player less since the 29th minute of the first half, Fortaleza was better and beat Internacional with authority. Today (7), Leão had goals from Lucas Crispim, Robson and Hércules to make it 3-0 in Colorado, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, at Arena Castelão. The result makes the Ceará team close to leaving the relegation zone.

Fortaleza reaches 21 points and is 17th in the standings. It’s still in the drop zone, but just one point behind Avaí, first out of the stick. Inter stops with 33 points and is seventh.

Fortaleza returns to the field next Sunday (14) for the classic against Ceará. Internacional will play on Thursday (11), against Melgar, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

It went well: Crispim scores a free-kick

Lucas Crispim hit a beautiful curved kick and opened the scoring for Fortaleza. From lack, the midfielder beat Keiller scoring a great goal.

Sorry: Romarinho is expelled for cursing the referee

In the 29th minute of the first half, Romarinho received a red card. In the bid, the Fortaleza striker protested claiming to have been fouled by Pedro Henrique and cursed the referee. The referee, without hesitation, presented the red card, to the even greater protest of the home team.

‘Ex’s law’? David barely touches the ball

The ‘law of the ex’ usually attends the Brasileirão games. Not a few players score against their former clubs. It didn’t work out with David. The Inter striker was used from the start, but he barely touched the ball and was replaced by Taison at half-time.

Fortaleza’s game: team plays well even with 10

Fortaleza commanded the actions of the game from the beginning, when it lost a player. Romarinho was sent off before the 30th minute of the first half for cursing the referee. But even with one player less, Vojvoda’s team continued to look for the attack. The only change in posture was the retreat of the lines when defending, without seeking to retake the field of attack. After a few minutes of oscillation when staying with 10, Fortaleza found the way to the goal with a beautiful free kick from Lucas Crispim. In the final stage, Inter threw themselves into the attack and gave Fortaleza space to build the victory by abusing counterattacks.

Inter’s game: Strategy goes wrong

One of the main characteristics of Inter de Mano Menezes was on the pitch at Arena Castelão. The team closes from the middle to the back, attracts the opponent and explores the space in quick counterattacks. The problem of the Gaucho team was the lack of integration. With a mixed team, the exchanges of passes that would lead to the opposing goal happened little. There were errors in finishing the plays, even after Romarinho’s expulsion. When they left behind, Inter had to abandon the back position and piled up offensive players. By playing on the attack, the gaucho team gave space and was an easy victim.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 3 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 08/07/2022 (Sunday)

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE).

Referee: Wagner Magalhaes (RJ)

auxiliaries: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Marcio Gleidson Correia Dias (PA)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

yellow cards: Braian Romero, Thauan Lara, Johnny, Liziero, Alan Patrick (INT); Ronald (FOR);

red cards: Romarinho (FOR)

goals: Crispim, from Fortaleza, in the 44th minute of the first half; Hercules, from Fortaleza, in the 25th minute of the second half; Robson, from Fortaleza, in the 38th minute of the second half;

Strength

Fernando Miguel; Emanuel Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha (Lucas Lima), Ronald (Zé Welison), Crispim (Hercules) and Romarinho; Robson (Fabrício) and Moisés (Depietri).

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Inter

Keiller; Bustos, Kaique Rocha (De Pena), Vitão and Thauan Lara (Renê); Johnny, Liziero (Edenilson), Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick and David (Taison); Brian Romero (German).

Technician: Mano Menezes.