Fortaleza vs Internacional: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Fortaleza and Internacional will face each other this Sunday (7), at Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the 21st round of the Série A of the Brasileirão. The game will take place at 6 pm. O ge follow everything in real time ( CLICK HERE ).

Fortaleza comes from victory in the last round and wants to amend the second consecutive triumph in the competition. Leão knows that he still doesn’t leave the Z-4 ​​in this round, but he is aware of the importance of a triumph against Inter. In the table, Tricolor do Pici appears in 19th, with 18 points, and if we consider only the last five games, Fortaleza has a 53% success rate (two wins and two draws).

+ See the Serie A table

O Inter comes from a draw away from home with Melgar for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. In the previous round of the Brasileirão, they beat Atlético-MG by 3 to 0. The objective is to add points against Fortaleza to remain among the first placed. In case of victory and parallel results, Colorado can jump to the third position.

Streaming: O Premiere broadcasts live, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Fernanda Colombo, Lédio Carmona and Pedrinho.

Cabral Neto analyzes Fortaleza vs Internacional, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Even with a victory, Leão does not leave the relegation zone in this round. However, Tricolor knows the importance of winning in order to remain firm in the objective of continuing in Serie A in 2023. For the duel, the main absence will be Galhardo, who cannot play for contractual reasons. The offensive quartet must be formed by Romarinho, Moisés, Robson and Romero.

Probable Fortress: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Sasha, Ronald; Romarinho, Moisés, Robson and Romero.

who is out: Tinga (injury) and Galhardo (contract).

hanging: Marcelo Boeck, Matheus Vargas, Benevenuto, Titi, Ceballos, Zé Welison, Thiago Galhardo, Romarinho.

2 of 3 Probable Fortaleza against Internacional — Photo: Arte ge Probable Fortaleza against Internacional — Photo: Arte ge

+ See more news from Fortaleza

Internacional – coach: Mano Menezes

Concerned with the physical wear and tear of the players, Mano Menezes will preserve the starting lineups and select reserves against Fortaleza. With only three defenders in the group, as Rodrigo Moledo is injured, Vitão should remain in the team. From the middle forward, Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick, Taison and Braian Romero are rated to start the match. Recently signed, the right-back Weverton will debut with the colored shirt.

Probable Inter: Keiller (Daniel); Weverton, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Thauan Lara; Johnny, Liziero, Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick and Taison (David or Estevão); Brian Romero (German).

who is out: Rodrigo Moledo (right calf injury), Caio Vidal (left ankle sprain), Mikael (physical reconditioning), Boschilia (technical option) and Matheus Cadorini (negotiation with Coritiba).

hanging: Daniel, Keiller, Kaique Rocha, Mercado, Gabriel and Mauricio.

+ See more international news