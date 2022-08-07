From BRL 1.00 to BRL 540.00 per day? Meet 6 apps that promise daily payments!

Nowadays, countless Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money on the internet and supplement their income without leaving home. For this audience, micro-task apps become interesting options. After all, these apps promise payments for performing simple activities – like watching videos, reading the news, filling out questionnaires, playing games, answering surveys, inviting friends, and more.

However, the public wants to know: how to find apps that really pay in 2022? It is worth remembering that numerous applications in the area fail to fulfill their payment promises. Even worse: they hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. With that in mind, check out our review of 6 apps that are promoted by youtubers below. See how they work and see if they really pay.

Apps promise payments – Noon

The Noon app is one of the most interesting for those who want to make money online. In the app, users’ goal is to accumulate Sunflowers. Each Sunflower corresponds to R$ 1. To guarantee the coins, just interact with other users and participate in Collabs. It is possible to withdraw via Pix. However, only 70% of the withdrawal amount goes to users. 15% goes to the owners of the coins and 15% is used to pay for the maintenance of the app.

PiniOn

PiniOn is a paid survey app. In other words: users are rewarded for answers in simple questionnaires. Surveys usually involve pre-determined products or consumption habits in general. Just accumulate the minimum withdrawal amount to request payment. A differentiator of PiniOn is the fact that it has face-to-face surveys, which bring higher payouts.

Price Survey

Price Survey, with the title itself already indicates, is a price survey application. On the platform, users earn money by collecting information about the price of products in different types of establishments. To guarantee payments, just register in the app, enter the “search” bar and analyze the available tasks. Each search has a specific value. Payments are made via Pix.

AttaPoll

Like many of the items on the list, AttaPoll is a paid survey app. In this way, users earn money by answering surveys. However, as AttaPoll is an international app, payments are made in dollars, via PayPal and other worldwide transfer platforms. In addition, there are no activities in Portuguese in the app, which can make it difficult for Brazilian users to access it.

Apps promise payments – Toloka Yandex

Created in Russia, Toloka Yandex is a micro-tasking platform. On the site, users earn money by helping the development of artificial intelligence systems. For this, subscribers must perform simple activities, such as identifying the number of elements in an image, analyzing maps, answering surveys and classifying audios. Payments are made via PayPal, Skrill, Payoneer, Qiwi and Papara.

digital affiliate

Finally, youtubers claim that anyone can make money with digital affiliate programs. However, the income generation process is much more complex than some influencers claim. After all, profits depend on the amount of interactions on shared links. Therefore, people who do not have thousands of followers on social media can take a long time to secure payments.

