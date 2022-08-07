Function developed by Brazilians in an app promises to surpass WhatsApp

The application that recently arrived on the social media market has been popular among young people. SayMe is the latest innovation in internet communication solutions. Its configuration has pleased the public for the vast amount of features, such as removing the ”Online” status, which the competitor Whatsapp not yet released. In this way, advertising around the service reinforced flexibility in updates.

The presence of state-of-the-art encryption, preventing the interception of conversations, adds quality by offering a secure virtual environment. By having the option to block who can forward your submissions, the group’s mission is to stop the sharing of fake news. This commitment was reinforced from the beginning, attracting new eyes in relation to the responsibility of developers.



A Brazilian application that promises to revolutionize communication overcoming its competitors

You can chat with your saved contacts using the app, safely and quickly. Groups have a higher limit, in support of up to 500 active members. The corporate version was also created, as if it were the WhatsApp business account, used by companies in the routine of service and meetings between employees.

The Post Hub allows each user to post, subscribing with their name across channels. The tool was made available free of charge for Android and iOS systems, with good reviews.

The number of users is increasing and the program offers an interface similar to the competitors, differentiating itself by extra functionalities. Meanwhile, the company responsible claims to be looking for other improvements.