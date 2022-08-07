Gabigol breaks the silence and welcomes Flamengo’s new reinforcement: “Deserves to be with us”

Striker Gabriel Barbosa, one of Flamengo’s references in the locker room, took the opportunity to welcome the newest ‘face’ of Rubro-Negro

On Saturday night (6), Flamengo proved once again to Brazilian football that the rise of the Rio team is not just something of the moment. The team led by Dorival Jr played against São Paulo with a team full of ‘reserves’ and still left Morumbi with the victory.

As if the very strong situation of the current Rubro-Negro squad was not enough, the team is about to add the midfielder Oscar, ex-Brazilian team to the cast. Arriving on loan until the end of the year, Fla’s newest player has already received a welcome from Gabigol, one of the team’s leaders.

“He’s a great player. He deserves to be with us, with a great team, great fans and great structure. May he help us both within and without. Our team is getting stronger with experience players and the boys as well. Lázaro, Victor Hugo, Matheuzinho… are great boys, because they are the future of Flamengo“, said the striker, in a post-match interview.

Oscar should officially arrive at Flamengo in the next few days and sign a loan until the end of this year. The Chinese complicated the negotiation due to the fear that after his time in Brazil, the midfielder would not want to return to his club abroad.

The Mais Querido now turns its focus to Corinthians, the next opponent of the Cariocas this week, worth a spot in the semifinals of Libertadores. At Maracanã, Dorival’s team can lose by up to a goal difference that guarantees classification.