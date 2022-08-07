Gal Gadot shares family vacation photos from Scenic Portugal –

Gal Gadot and her family set out on a European adventure, and there was no shortage of picturesque scenery to capture in photos for future memories.

The actress did just that, taking to Instagram to share her vacation photos in a slideshow gallery upon her return. “Thank you Portugal! You guys were good to us♥️🇵🇹”, she captioned the post.

Gadot, 37, and husband Jaron Varsano45, shares three daughters – two of whom can be seen in one of the photos wearing fun, patterned hats as they take in the views.

