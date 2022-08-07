Gal Gadot shares family vacation photos from Scenic Portugal

Gal Gadot and her family set out on a European adventure, and there was no shortage of picturesque scenery to capture in photos for future memories.

The actress did just that, taking to Instagram to share her vacation photos in a slideshow gallery upon her return. “Thank you Portugal! You guys were good to us♥️🇵🇹”, she captioned the post.

Gadot, 37, and husband Jaron Varsano45, shares three daughters – two of whom can be seen in one of the photos wearing fun, patterned hats as they take in the views.

The former Miss Israel included a summary of moments in the social media post, from her and Varsano sharing a tropical pineapple drink and toasting beers, to her smiling broadly as they enjoy tourist sites. There was no lack of the infinite natural green landscape shown in the photos. The water activities also seemed to have been an attraction, with the five fast actress taking a picture of sailboats in the distance.

Gadot is currently filming Netflix spy thriller Heart of stone. In other projects, she is gearing up to play the Evil Queen Grimhilde in a new live-action snow White movie set for 2023; is in pre-production due to COVID-19 delays.

Furthermore, the Israeli actress will star as the titular Queen of Egypt. Cleopatra and is set to reprise her role as Diana Prince in the announced Wonder Woman 3.

Last year, Gadot starred in Red Warning next to Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The film became one of the biggest hits on the streaming service’s most watched original movies of all time with 364 million hours watched in its first 28 days of release.

