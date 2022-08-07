Galaxy A23 gets 5G version with Snapdragon 695 and big battery

The Samsung made official this Friday (5th) the premiere of 5G version of Galaxy A23, which has been the subject of several leaks in recent days. In addition to compatibility with the new generation of mobile internet, the variant brings small changes compared to the 4G model.

One of the novelties is the Snapdragon 695 processor, which replaces the Snapdragon 680 of the current phone, according to the GSMArena. Qualcomm’s chipset can come with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, alongside 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can go up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The screen is the same found in the 4G version, that is, the 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Something that can change on the panel is the transfer rate, which would be reduced from 90 Hz to 60 Hz, according to speculation – the South Korean giant has not yet confirmed this configuration.

The 5G variant has few differences from the 4G model.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

The set of cameras Samsung Galaxy A23 5G also repeats the specifications of the previous variant, including 50 MP lenses with optical image stabilization (OIS), 5 MP ultrawide, macro and depth of 2 MP each at the rear. The selfie sensor has 8 MP.

Battery and other details

According to the manufacturer, the new version of Galaxy A23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring good autonomy, and it will probably have 25W fast charging. One UI 4.1 with Android 12dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 complete the datasheet.

As for availability and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price, big tech hasn’t released these details yet, but the version is likely to hit India and the European market soon. It is worth remembering that the A23 4G debuted in Brazil in March, with a suggested price of R$ 1,999.