Globo shows “Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio” at Temperature Maximum this Sunday

“Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio” is attraction of Maximum temperature this Sunday (07) at Globe. With Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel in the cast, the action movie starts at 12:30, right after the program Spectacular sport.

The plot follows the life of ex-cop Brian O’Conner and Mia Toretto, who, since releasing Dom from prison, travel the world to evade the authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they are forced to do one last job before gaining their ultimate freedom. Brian and Dom assemble an elite team of car racers to complete the task, but they must face a corrupt businessman as well as a tenacious US federal agent.

with direction of Justin Lin, “Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio” It hit theaters in April 2011, grossing an estimated $626.1 million at the box office. In addition to Johnson, Gadot and Diesel, the cast also includes Elsa Pataky, Joaquim De Almeida, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Ludacris, Paul Walker, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson.