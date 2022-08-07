Google expands widget tests on desktop searcher homepage

O Google expanded the tests of widgets on the desktop searcher homepage. The site presents at the bottom of the screen several sections with information about the weather, the financial market, news, sports and more. According to information from the Android Headlines website, the tests of widgets on the Google homepage started in February of this year and are being expanded to more users now. Therefore, not everyone is still able to see the sections.

The homepage that is being tested welcomes the user with a card that says “Meet the new Google.com”. Then the user can login to customize the homepage as per their liking. After logging in, the user can select the topics of interest to them by tapping the “Make Space Your Own” widget. You can choose to display air quality, information about cryptocurrencies, the stock market, upcoming events, weather, trends and more.

The test of widgets at home page demonstrates Google’s concern in seeking to innovate. It is also possible to highlight a change in behavior, as the company’s previous position was that the search engine design would remain minimalist. However, widgets don’t take up much space and can be useful to users in many ways. Therefore, they are a very welcome addition. Remembering that Google is concerned about the advancement of TikTok and Instagram in the search engine market. If the company’s evaluation is positive, the news can be released to everyone soon.

