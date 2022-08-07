Guard cat? Feline called bandit saves owner from having his house robbed

In typical watchdog behavior, a kitten named Bandit acted bravely and alerted her owner, Fred Everitt, when two armed intruders attempted to break into the family home.

Bandit and Fred live in Belden, USA, and the man says the pet cat’s call helped him avoid the robbery at his home, potentially saving his life.

The 68-year-old tutor explained that the tricolor cat did everything she could to warn him of the danger, in an interview with the local newspaper. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

The attempted robbery took place sometime between 2:30 am and 3 am on July 25th. Fred was first woken up by Bandit meowing in the kitchen. The cat then ran to Everitt’s room and jumped on his bed, where she began pulling at his blanket and scratching at his arms.

You hear about guard dogs. This is a guard cat. She had never done this before. I said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’

He got up to investigate and saw two young men outside the back door. One had a gun and the other was using a crowbar to try to break down the door.

Everitt said that by the time he took a gun and returned to the kitchen, the assailants had already fled.

The tutor told the newspaper that he did not call the police, but stressed that the situation could have been different had it not been for Bandit’s handle.

“Thank God it didn’t turn into a confrontational situation”, celebrated the owner of the tricolor kitten.