Haaland shines and leads Manchester City in victory against West Ham

Erling Haaland has already shown what he has come to in his Premier League debut. The Norwegian striker scored both goals for Manchester City in the 2-0 victory against West Ham, today, away from home, in the first round of the Premier League.

Haaland had already scored with City in pre-season, but today he scored his first goals in an official match. He started and was substituted in the second half.

Current champion, the Citizens add the first points in the English, while West Ham is zero.

The two teams will play again next weekend. On Saturday (13), City host Bournemouth. On Sunday (14), West Ham visit Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper leaves injured

West Ham’s life began to complicate in the 29th minute of the first half. Goalkeeper Fabianski felt a physical problem and had to be replaced by Areola.

Haaland concedes penalty and scores

The former PSG goalkeeper showed a lack of pace and gave Haaland a penalty minutes later. Areola hit the Norwegian’s legs while trying to split the ball. Shirt 9 went for the kick and hit the left corner, while the goalkeeper jumped to the opposite side.

De Bruyne-Haaland partnership works

City looked sleepier in the second half, but then De Bruyne appeared. The Belgian received with space in the middle of the field and gave a perfect pass for Haaland to come out in front of the goal. The Norwegian showed calm to hit Areola’s exit, 20 minutes into the final stage.

Replacement and father’s party

It was one of Haaland’s last acts in the game. He was later replaced by Julian Alvarez. The shirt 9 still made his father proud with the two goals. Alf-Inge was at London Stadium to watch the match and left minutes after his son left the field.