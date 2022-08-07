“He wants to be a holder…”; Former coach sends a message to Tabata and sets palmeirenses on fire on the web

Palmeiras acted in a one-off in this transfer window. Unlike competitors in Libertadores, the current two-time champion of the continent made few hires. Verdão was behind only players from the offensive sector, mainly for the position of center forward. While Merentiel is an option on the bench, Flaco López has already been acting as a starter in Abel Ferreira’s team. For the midfieldthe Palestinian fans should gain one more important name.

Who is very close to being announced is the Brazilian midfielder Bruno Tabata. Formed at Atlético Mineiro, the professional was still young for European football. Currently, the athlete was at Sporting de Lisboa, which already adopts a farewell tone when referring to Tabata. The coach of the Portuguese team, Rúben Amorim, scratched the player with praise, but analyzed that departures are part of the routine in the transfer window.

“Tabata is a player that is missed by the squad, but to keep some we have to give up others. With the effort being made to keep players like Matheus Nunes, we have to give up some players. B team, it’s an effort, and we know we can’t have the best of both worlds”argues Rúben Amorim.

What excited the Palmeiras fans were the adjectives attributed to Tabata by the Sporting coach. According to the coach, the Brazilian has competitive spirit and always seeks to be in the starting lineup. Verdão supporters already expect Bruno to arrive at Allianz Parque raising the level of midfield and reinforcing the team for the Brasileirão and Libertadores.

“We wanted Bruno (Tabata) in the squad. He was always an exemplary professional, who wanted to play more in the starting eleven, and we cannot harm these players, who behave so well being an option for so long coming from the bench. choices and, to keep some, we have to give up the depth of the squad”defends the Sporting coach.