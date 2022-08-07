– Reading time: 2 minutes –

London is undoubtedly one of the most sought after European destinations by Brazilian immigrants. For those who do not leave the country with guaranteed employment in higher education areas, the initial search for work often focuses on civil construction and restaurants. If this is your case, now see how much a waiter earns in London.

Concerns about salary collide with the fact that it is not cheap to live in London. The official currency in the UK is the pound and the average cost of living for a single person living there on a minimum is £1760. While this is relative and depends on one’s style, you can get an estimate of how much is necessary in terms of remuneration.

Another factor is knowing where the opportunities are most attractive, as well as the actual attributions and requirements of the role today. These are points that influence how much a waiter earns in London and can make a difference.

What does the waiter do?

The work of the waiter or waitress will vary depending on the type of establishment where the person is employed. In any case, some assignments are common, such as properly taking and delivering orders, ensuring that customers receive them properly.

It is also your job to accommodate customers as they enter the restaurant, then memorize the seating location and be prepared to serve them during their visit. It is also important to have knowledge of the menu to guide ordering. In short, your duties may include:

Maintain the appearance of the tables and organization of the hall;

Present the menu and advise on the menu options;

Take orders and forward them to the kitchen staff;

Bring the order to the table and serve;

Remove the dishes when the customer is finished;

Present the bill and receive payment.

How much does a waiter make in London?

The average starting salary for a waiter or waitress in London is £7.84 including tips. However, as you gain experience, your pay also increases and can rise from £8.27 to £10. Remember that this is an hourly rate and is no different from the average salary in the UK, according to official statistics.

Per year it would average £18,897, although there are salaries recorded on specialist websites that go up to £100,000 a year.

For comparison purposes, estimates show that the average salary in the country is £611 per week and £9.50 per hour for people aged 25 and over. Obviously, it is an average value, which disregards a number of factors, such as region, place of work, among others.

It is important to mention that, in addition to knowing how much a waiter earns in London, there are good opportunities in other cities as well, such as Manchester. If you are thinking about living in another country, but you have doubts about how much you will earn, research your profession here.