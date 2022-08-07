How to Edit Photos on iPhone | complete guide

Know how to edit photos on iphone is one of the basic requirements for those who like to take advantage of their smartphone camera and also display them on social networks. That’s why the Photos app has built-in tools to make simple edits, such as adjusting light, tone, cropping, and adding filters.

And if you use iCloud Photos to back up to Apple's cloud, be aware that any changes you make on your iPhone will also be saved on other compatible devices.

Below, follow our guide with seven tips for learning native photo editing tools on iPhone:

1. Crop photo on iPhone

It is quite common to need to crop a photo taken on the iPhone to focus on the main scene of an image. See how to do it:

Open the Photos app; Tap a photo thumbnail to preview it; Tap the “Edit” button; Select the button to crop and make the necessary adjustments; You can use a predefined aspect ratio by tapping the rectangle-shaped button at the top of the screen; If you want to go back to the original format, tap “Reset”; To save the changes, tap “OK”.

Crop the photo and make adjustments on the iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. Fix photo lighting on iPhone

It’s not always that ambient lighting collaborates to favor a photo. Whether it’s too dark or too bright, you can adjust the light of the photo as you see fit. Check out:

In the Photos app, choose the photo you want to edit; Tap “Edit” and drag your finger to the left on the photo to see the available effects such as Exposure, Brightness, Highlights and Shadows; Select the desired effect and drag the adjustment control to edit; You can still tap the magic wand button for the app to add an automatic effect; Tap “OK” to save changes.

Adjust image details such as Exposure and Brightness (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

3. Fix photo image perspective on iPhone

Adjusting the dimensions of the photo and correcting its perspective can greatly improve the result of the image. The Photos app allows you to make this change, see:

In the Photos app, choose the photo you want to edit; Tap the crop button; Drag your finger on the bottom left of the image to preview the Straighten, Vertical and Horizontal effects; Choose the perspective adjustment effect you want; The adjustment level is shown by the outline around the button. So you can easily see which effects have been adjusted; Press the button to switch between editing in progress and the original image; Tap “OK” to save changes.

Adjust the angle of a photo on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

4. Improve photo color on iPhone

Applying adjustments like brightness and saturation are simple changes that can make a difference in the image quality of your photo. See how:

In the Photos app, choose the photo you want to edit; Tap “Edit” and drag your finger to the left on the photo to see the available effects such as Contrast, Brightness, Black Point, Saturation and Color Brightness; Select the desired effect and drag the adjustment control to edit; Tap “OK” to save changes.

Make changes to the photo’s colors, contrast, brightness and other options (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

5. Insert photo filter effects on iPhone

Filters are effects that have become very popular with the growth of social media. On iPhone, you can also add filters to give your image a special tone, check it out:

In the Photos app, choose the photo you want to edit; Tap “Edit” and select the filters button (with three circles) to apply effects such as Vivid, Dramatic or Silver Tone; Choose a filter and drag the control to adjust it; Press the photo to compare with the original image; Tap “OK” to save changes.

Insert filters in the photos to give a different tone to the image (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

6. Edit a Live Photo on iPhone

The Live Photos effect captures a second and a half before and after capturing a photo. The result is a “live” photo, with sound and movement, keeping the main frame of the image. If you wish, you can change the frame for a better captured moment, here’s how:

In the Photos app, choose the photo you want to edit; At the bottom of the screen, tap the Live Photos button; Drag the slider to modify the main frame of the image; Tap “Use as Main Photo” to save.

Modify Live Photos main photo on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Although there is no possibility to make too many changes, you can check out the best apps for editing Live Photos and download them from the iPhone App Store.

7. Reverse photo editing on iPhone

If you made the adjustments but did not approve the result, you can reverse the process and return the image to its original form.

In the Photos app, open an edited image; Tap “Edit”; Select “Revert”; Confirm the option in “Revert to Original”.