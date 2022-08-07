Images show how Scarlet Witch became the new Thanos

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t take long for the Scarlet Witch would go on to become one of the most popular superheroines in all of pop culture.

Starting basically as an anti-heroine in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character took more heroic paths until returning to her most problematic root in the series that was the height of her popularity: WandaVision.

But nothing compares to how the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that hit theaters earlier this month and easily became the highest-grossing film of 2022, with Elizabeth Olsen’s character being the plot’s main villain.

The character follows such dark paths, decimating several heroes in search of getting what she wants, that in the end, at a specific moment, we have a scene that many fans ended up linking to another great villain: the Thanos.

Toward the end of the film we can see how far the character has come in her desire for her children, putting her in the same place as the man who took everything from her. Check out the parallel below:

To make matters worse, the situation is the same, where both Scarlet Witch and Thanos sought to kill the heroes to obtain their powers, in this case the vision’s mind stone and the ability to travel through the America Chavez multiverse.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call 'Multiverse Trilogy' of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

