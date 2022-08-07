In China, more than 80,000 tourists are stranded on the island after the Covid outbreak | World

More than 80,000 tourists are blocked from leaving the island of Hainan, southern China, after authorities canceled all flights and trains due to an outbreak of Covid-19 there.
Almost 500 cases of Covid-19 were recorded this Sunday (7) in the resort of Sanya, which has more than 1 million inhabitants, on the island of Hainan, known as “Chinese Hawaii”.
About 80,000 tourists are prevented from leaving ‘Chinese Hawaii’ due to Covid outbreak
All flights from Sanya, a very popular spot for surfers, were canceled over the weekend. Train ticket sales have been suspended.
Map shows the location of Hainan in southern China — Photo: g1
To leave the island, tourists will have to present five Covid-19 tests carried out in a period of seven days, the authorities said.
City hotels must offer customers a 50% price reduction until restrictions are lifted.
China indicates it will relax rules
The Chinese government on Sunday reduced the period of suspension of international flights carrying passengers with Covid-19, which indicates that Beijing may soon ease border controls.
Incoming flights with five positive Covid-19 cases on board, or 4% of total passengers, will now face a reduced one-week suspension, the Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) said in a statement.
Previously, if a plane was carrying five infected passengers, all flights operated by the responsible airline on the same route were suspended for two weeks.
Flights with an 8% positivity rate will be banned for two weeks, the CAAC said.
China is the only one of the world’s major economies that maintains a “covid zero” strategy, which includes strict confinements and prolonged quarantines.
The country’s borders have also largely remained closed since early 2020.