Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza, ‘Islamic Jihad’ Says Battle Has Just Begun

This is the most violent conflict since May 2021; at least 24 people, including six children, have been victims of the bombings

ASHRAF AMRA / AFP

Conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad is the most serious since May 2021



Israel warned this Saturday, 6th, that the bombings against the Islamic Jihad organization in gaza strip can last a week. The army “is currently preparing for a week-long operation”, a military spokesman said, adding that “there are no negotiations for a ceasefire”. According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, 24 people, including six children, have died since the beginning of the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Health Ministry attributed the deaths to “Israeli aggression”, as well as the 203 wounded since the start of the operation on Friday, the 5th. Previous figures cited 15 deaths. Israel does not confirm a new attack in which minors were killed and blames the Islamic Jihad organization. “Israeli security forces have not carried out any bombings in Jabalia in recent hours,” the government said in a statement. “It is irrefutably proven that this incident is the result of a failed rocket fire launched by Islamic Jihad,” he added. The leader of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Mohamed Al Hindi, said that “the battle has just begun”.

The head of the Israeli army’s directorate of operations, Oded Basik, declared on Saturday night that “the top leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized”, in the Gaza Strip after two days of Israeli offensive with bombings against the organization. Palestinian army. Saturday marked the second day of the most serious escalation of violence in the Palestinian territory since the May 2021 war. Since Friday, Israel has bombed the Palestinian territory in a “preventive” attack for possible reprisals for the detention of an Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, the second largest armed group in the territory, after Hamas in power. On the first day of the bombing, Tayseer al Jabari ‘Abu Mahmud’, one of the main leaders of the organization that is on the list of terrorist groups in the United States and gives European Union, was killed. In response, the Islamic Jihad organization which fired “more than 100 rockets” from Gaza into Israel. “As an initial response to the killing of Commander Taysir al Jabari and his martyred brothers, the Al Qods Brigade covered Tel Aviv, central Israeli cities and areas near Gaza with more than 100 rockets,” the Islamic Jihad military wing said. Israel alleges that the attacks are directed against weapons manufacturing sites of the group aligned with the Hamas movement – which has ruled Gaza since 2007 – but which generally operates independently. Israeli civilians sought air raid shelters as sirens warned of rocket fire in the Tel Aviv area on Saturday night.

In Gaza, the only power plant was forced to close due to lack of fuel, due to the blockade of entrances to the territory by Israel since Tuesday. The Ministry of Health said that the next few hours will be “crucial and difficult” and warned that there is a risk of suspension of vital services within 72 hours, as a result of the lack of electricity. This is the most serious clash between Israel and armed organizations in Gaza since the May 2021 11-day war, which left 260 dead on the Palestinian side, including fighters, and 14 dead in Israel, including a soldier. Israel and armed groups in Gaza have fought four wars since 2007. Egypt, a historic mediator between the Hebrew state and the armed groups in Gaza, said it could receive an Islamic Jihad delegation in the coming hours, and, according to Egyptian authorities, the country is trying to intervene in the conflict. The Arab League criticized the “fierce Israeli aggression”, while the European Union and Russia called for “moderation” in the face of escalating violence.

*With information from AFP