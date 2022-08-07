Jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo is brain dead after being shot in the head

The jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, 32, was shot at a party inside the Clube Sírio, in the neighborhood of Indianópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, at dawn this Sunday (7). According to the fighter’s lawyer, it is already confirmed brain death. The information is from G1.

Leandro Lo was shot in the head after an argument during the pagode show inside the club. The author is identified and at large, but the police have not yet confirmed his name.

According to the family’s lawyer, Ivã Siqueira Junior, the victim had an argument with the boy and to calm the situation, immobilized the man. After walking away, the boy pulled out a gun and shot the fighter once in the head.

World jiu-jitsu champion, Leandro Nascimento Lo Pereira, 32 years old Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

The lawyer says that, after the shooting, the The author still kicked the victim twice on the floor and then ran away. Few would have heard the sound of the gunshot, since the sound was loud for the show.

A friend of the fighter who witnessed the crime said the shooter was alone. “He arrived, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm down. He took four or five steps and shot,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified.

The athlete was rescued and taken to the Saboya Municipal Hospital, in Jabaquara, also in the South Zone of SP.

victorious trajectory

Leandro Lo went eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion. The last time, in the light heavyweight category, was in 2022, the first time in 2012, in the light weight category.

Lo would compete in the US for another championship in the coming days, with four other fighters, according to a friend.