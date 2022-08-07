Johnny Depp will play King in next film after win over Amber Heard,

Photo: FramePhoto/Folhapress





After beating ex-wife Amber Heard in a legal battle that ended in June, actor Johnny Depp will participate in the film “La Favorite”, by French director Maiwenn Le Besco, in which he will play King Louis 15. According to the news portal Boomberg, the film had its rights purchased by Netflix.

Also according to the specialized vehicle, the streaming giant will be able to show the feature on its platform 15 months after its release in theaters. Netflix, however, does not yet own the rights to the film outside of France. This will be Depp’s first role since the end of the lawsuit he filed against Heard for defamation – the actor sued her after she published an opinion piece claiming to be a victim of domestic violence when the two lived together.

While the process lasted, the American actor claimed that he suffered boycotts from Hollywood studios due to his ex-wife’s accusations. This year, Disney executives confirmed that the artist has been stripped of the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in which he has participated in all five films already released. The jury passed a ruling in favor of the actor, who is expected to receive more than $10 million from his ex-wife in damages. Heard has already informed him that he must appeal.

Set for release in 2023, “La Favorite” begins filming this year in locations such as the castle of Versailles, the daily Figaro reported. In the French feature, director Maiwenn Le Besco will play the role of Madame du Barry, the famous lover of the Louis 15.

Source: Folhapress