Lacy stops a ride in flight, and Flamengo is careful in the final stretch of waiting for Oscar | Flamengo

Precaution to avoid problems with the Chinese and to maintain the strategy for the release until the 15th. It was Rodolfo Landim who took responsibility and vetoed the ride that Oscar would take in the Flamengo delegation on a chartered flight after the victory over São Paulo.

After Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel lined up with the player, the president stopped the idea due to the fact that there was no bond established between the parties.

Oscar even traveled to Guarulhos Airport, but was informed of the change in plans even before the arrival of the red-black delegation. The midfielder has permission from Shanghai Port to keep in shape at a Brazilian club, and Flamengo opened the doors of Ninho do Urubu, also trusting in ok soon to have him as a reinforcement until December.

One of the main reasons for Landim’s decision is the legal support for Oscar to join the delegation on the flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. The Flamengo representative understands that all movements, whether training or playing, must be very well surrounded by documents that prove that there was no type of enticement to the player.

Flamengo’s conduct is similar to Shanghai itself, which requires Oscar to present all possible tests to certify that he started work in Brazil in full physical condition and that he will be responsible for any problems during this period. The athlete and his representatives have already signaled to the carioca club their desire to use the training center facilities soon.

Oscar and Flamengo already have an agreement for him to defend the club until the end of the year in case of ok from the Chinese. Even for that reason, every step is carefully calculated in the complicated mission of convincing that staying active in Brazil is the best even for Shanghai, with whom it has a contract until 2024.

The soap opera that began in the first weeks of July is in the final stretch. The wait for release has a deadline: August 15th, when the registration window for new players in Brazil closes.

