Leaked footage shows Spider-Man Remastered running on a PC with an ultrawide monitor

We’re less than a week away from the release of the next big PlayStation exclusive for PC: Spider-Man Remastered. Computers will receive their version on the day August 12th, but images of how the game will be on a PC with an ultra wide monitor are already circulating on the internet, published on Reddit and twitter.

The images, without authorship, show a PC running the Insomniac Games title on an ultrawide monitor, which already guarantees a different experience than what PlayStation consoles can deliver with the game, of course at the price of demanding more graphics processing power. for being a higher resolution.

In addition to the photo of the rig of the person playing, screenshots of the game running on the PC were also shared. Among them the keyboard and mouse commands configuration menu screen to prove that this is the computer version of Spider-Man Remastered.

The game is one of the great Sony exclusives awaited by PC gamers since Sony began its strategy of launching the heavyweight Playstation titles for PC, starting in 2020 with Horizon Zero Dawn and increasingly expanding its catalog on computers.

System Requirements – Spider-Man Remastered

Minimums:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

The above requirements pertain to an experience between 720p at 30 FPS with very low graphics quality and 1080p at 60 FPS with medium quality. If you want to experience 1440p and 4K at 60 FPS, with or without ray tracing, the requirements go up from RTX 3070/RX 6800 XT to RTX 3080/RX 6950 XT. Intel Core i5-11400, i5-11600K and i7-12700K, in addition to AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 73700X and Ryzen 9 5900X are the CPUs indicated for higher graphics qualities and resolutions.

Via: VGC