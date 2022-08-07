Learn how to recover Uber account on another phone

When the user changes his cell phone, he needs to reinstall the applications he usually uses. Thus, the Uber app is always useful for when there is a need to travel somewhere else. However, to install the platform on another device and use the same account, just follow the instructions below.

How to recover Uber account on a new phone

To access the app, just download it (available for Android and iOS) on your new cell phone and enter the same access data to log into your account. However, if the number has changed, it is important to update the registration.

In this way, it is possible to correct the following error: “Email or phone number registered in another account”.

This is a very common failure to happen. However, if the problem persists even after making the change, or even if the user is trying to create a new account with old data, it is necessary to contact Uber’s Online Help Center and follow the steps below:

On the website, access “Users”;

In the “All topics” section, access “Account and payment options”;

Click on “I cannot log in or request a trip”;

Access “I can’t log into my account”;

Swipe down the screen and inform what happens and contact information;

Click “Submit” and wait for an Uber representative to contact you.

In most cases, the account recovery process is easy. However, if the user is not succeeding in the attempt or the account is blocked, the solution is only through support.

Uber numbers

In early August, Uber reported that 122 million people use the platform monthly. The company also recorded a record number of driver and delivery partners, reaching a total of 5 million.

