learn TODAY how to use the new feature

Recently, the Nubank was elected in 2022, the strongest brand in Brazil according to a giant advertising survey WPP. The justification for this goes a long way in how the fintech Brazilian company influences its customers and other companies in the segment through its innovative tools. And one more has just been released: the Nubank box. See in this article how you can use this new feature to organize your finances.

Caixa Nubank was launched in July

Last July, the Nubank launched the Boxa new tool that will allow its clients to organize their finances through investment accounts in the fintech. In a statement, Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of the digital bank, said that a solution had been asked for a long time because it created more than one way to store and separate money. “The idea was being developed until we arrived at this model that we thought was ideal”, she declared.

How will the Nubank Box work?

THE Nubank box will serve as a way for the customer to save money in a personalized way based on personal goals, dreams and plans. With these data in hand, the fintech points out how much time and investment must be made to achieve the goal. In addition, the values ​​do not stand still as they rely on liquid investments that yield 100% of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI)which yields more than savings, and the Naked Fund Immediate Reservationa bank product that merges several fixed-income securities.

In short, you can create as many boxes as you want with contributions from R$ 1 onwards directly in the Nubank app. It will also be possible to create names, select photos to make them even more personalized. Not to mention the ease of deciding when the customer can withdraw the amounts, with liquid investments for the composition of an emergency reserve or faster withdrawals, and others for longer purposes, such as the acquisition of goods or planning a trip, for example.

Finally, it is important to note that Nubank’s boxes are not yet available to all customers. The digital bank’s estimate is that they will reach all of their policyholders by the end of September.

