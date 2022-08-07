Lewa and Pedri shine, and Barcelona tramples Daniel Alves’ Pumas

Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy for the tenth consecutive time after beating Mexican Pumas, currently owned by Brazilian Daniel Alves, by a score of 6-0. The highlights of the match were forward Lewandowski and midfielder Pedri, who commanded the main offensive actions. .

The last time the Spanish team did not win the trophy was in 2012, when they lost 1-0 to Sampdoria. The tournament is friendly and usually takes place shortly before the start of the European season.

Barça’s focus now is on the match on August 13, next Saturday, when they welcome Rayo Vallecano in their debut in the Spanish Championship.

flawless start

In a few minutes, Barcelona was already two goals ahead on the scoreboard. At 02, Lewandowski dribbled the goalkeeper and swelled the nets, even without an angle. Two minutes later, it was the attacker’s turn to give a beautiful assist for the boy Pedri to take the archer and widen.