Love and Thunder never changed

Thor: Love and Thunder arrived in theaters and brought a great discussion among fans. There are those who liked it and others who didn’t. However, one thing has never changed: its ending. According to screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonthe ending with Gorr bringing his daughter back was always the end of the movie:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder has always been Love and Thunder, Gorr has always brought his daughter back into existence. We had multiple versions of the final scene. In some we discussed his choice, how his heart would betray him, what he would do at the last minute. We had multiple versions of how she would come back, but her coming back for Eternity was always the idea.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.