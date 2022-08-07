Lulistas like Tite – 06/08/2022 – Juca Kfouri

According to Datafolha, the most credible research institute in Brazil, Tite has a 52% rating of great and good among Lula’s voters, ten points higher than among those who will vote for the sociopath.

With that he has 47% of great and good overall, 24% of fair and only 7% of bad or terrible. 22% do not know how to respond.

In December 2019 the data were different, with 37%, 32%, 16% and 15%.

It makes sense.

The undefeated campaign in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar improved the assessment of the one who, when he was coach of Corinthians, in 2012, took the Libertadores Cup to the former president of the Republic who had left the government with 83% approval in the same Datafolha.

It is true that years later, when saying that he would not visit the sociopath either before or after the 2019 Copa America, he said that he had been wrong seven years earlier by mixing football and politics.

Tite was also against holding the 2021 Copa America in Brazil in the middle of a pandemic, accepted and encouraged by the genocide.

Among other figures collected by Datafolha are the 51% of Brazilians who say they are not connected to this year’s World Cup, starting on November 21, which is not surprising.

Before that we will have the most important elections in the history of the country. And, believe me, rare reader and rare reader, when on the eve of the national team’s debut, on the 24th, against Serbia, little by little the 22% that today say they are very interested will be added as many and a lot more, three or four times more .

It is undeniable that the selection is less important than it already was because there is no longer any discussion about the ownership of the goalkeeper or the striker of my team or yours, but whether the number 9 of Arsenal or Tottenham, or the number 1 of Manchester City or Liverpool.

Even so, when the World Cup starts, the mobilization will increase, despite the fact that most people don’t know who the right or left side is.

The 54% who bet on the team’s sixth championship in the first World Cup held in the Arab world reveal that hope is indeed the favorite profession of Brazilians.

Because more realistic projections indicate that both the French title of Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema and the Argentine title of Lionel Messi and Ángel Di Maria are more possible.

As the neighbor PVC says, Brazil is one of the favorites, it always is, but not the big favorite anymore, like so many times.

Which may even be advantageous, as it makes the mission lighter.

Each one has its candidates: the Belgium of the brilliant Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku cannot be forgotten.

BOTA JÔ, TELE!

The text that follows is from the writer and ophthalmologist from Pernambuco Roberto Vieira, originally published on my blog at UOL: “The scene is comical/Although a little sad/The fat man arrives in the sky/Mouth open/’Né que tem Céu!’/Tem Céu and the sky has football/Band of stars on the field/Djalmas/Niltons/Puskas/Cruyffs/Putz/Leônidas negotiating with Denner/The game is 0x0/On one side, the coach is Pozzo/Sisudo/Piolas/The fat man is ecstatic/ This is the World Cup that no one has seen / An authentic xangô in Baker Street / When you least expect it… the cry / Unison / ‘Bota Jô, Telê!’ / It’s God and his sense of humor in trinity / But Telê Santana doesn’t dare go against God himself/Turn to Mané/Send him out/Telê who calls the newcomer/And after that hug he whispers/Go on Jô!/Play what you know/And Jô Soares enters the 90 minutes of eternity.. .