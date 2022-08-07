Madame Web | Set video reveals action scene with Dakota Johnson

A new video from the set of Madame Web features actress Dakota Johnson in an action sequence, which takes place on a New York bridge.

In the sequence, we see the protagonist rescuing victims in the middle of a catastrophic scenario, which has the presence of the firefighters of New York.

In this scene of Madame Webit is also possible to see Dakota Johnson beside Adam Scottwho recently joined the cast.

The main cast brings Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

The film, slated for October 2023, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.