Manchester United debut for England with home defeat to Brighton

photo: AFP United were bad, especially in the first half, and ended up losing Manchester United disappointed their fans this Sunday morning and were defeated by Brighton, 2-1, in their Premier League debut.

Widely outnumbered in the first half, Erik ten Hag’s team saw Brighton open two lead with striker Gross (twice). The team even improved in the second half and scored with Mac Allister, against. Still, it wasn’t enough to tie the game.

In 14th place, Manchester visit Brentford in their next engagement, next Saturday. The match is valid for the second round of the Premier League.

First time

The boos from the crowd at the end of the first half summed up what was the first half of the Old Trafford team. The team was even excited at the beginning with a good finish from Bruno Fernandes, but it stopped there. United were easy prey for Brighton, who was pressing, scoring well and threatening De Gea’s goal.

At 29, after having already had good opportunities, the visitors opened the scoring with Gross. The striker received a pass from Welbeck in the small area and, free of marking, he only had the job of pushing it into the net. A little less than 10 minutes later, Gross took advantage of a rebound in the area and, again free, played for the goal.

The team even had less possession than the home team, but they scored strongly and attacked efficiently. Highlight for the Moiss Caicedo steering wheel, a key part of Brighton’s gear.

Second time

The improvement of the home team in the final stage was visible. Despite Brighton still taking some danger, United were more aggressive and technically better. The team missed some opportunities and scored with an own goal by Mac Allister, in the 22nd minute, in a confusion in the small area.

The goal and the entry of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was received in a divided way by the crowd (boos and applause) made the team react and press in search of a tie. Despite their efforts, the Red Devils did not escape defeat.

Check out other results from the English Championship this Sunday:

Leicester 2 x 2 Brentford