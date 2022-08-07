Manchester United lose to Brighton in ten Hag’s debut

Manchester United started the Premier League badly. Even in front of their home crowd, the team led by Erik ten Hag for the first time was defeated by Brighton by 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo only entered in the second half, when the team was already trailing by two goals.

Brighton surprised and completely dominated Manchester United in the first half. The score reflected what happened on the field. Gross scored twice, in the 29th and 38th minutes, opening up a good lead for the visitors. With CR7 already on the field, United decreased with Mac Allister’s own goal, at 21 of the second half. Despite pressure from the hosts, the tie did not come.

Manchester United returns to the field next Saturday (13). The team led by Erik ten Hag visits Brentford at 13:30 (GMT) for the second round of the English Championship.

A little earlier, Brighton play their first home game. The team will also face Newcastle next Saturday (13), from 11 am (Brasilia time).

Brighton players celebrate one of Gross’ goals against Manchester United Image: Playback/Twitter/premierleague

Brighton dominates and opens up a good lead

Even playing away from home, Brighton adopted a very aggressive posture from the beginning of the match, seeking to make it difficult for Manchester United to leave the ball – and succeeding.

In the first minute of the game, the proposal became clear. In Manchester United’s backfield, Trossard stole the ball and advanced into the penalty area, where he hit hard and startled De Gea, swinging the net from the outside.

Under pressure, Manchester United managed to threaten in the sixth minute, when Bruno Fernandes wasted a great chance from the penalty spot. Taking advantage of a rebound after a good attack, the Portuguese midfielder hit over the goal.

Much superior on the pitch, Brighton canceled out Manchester United’s offensive actions and, little by little, created increasingly dangerous chances. The visitors’ deserved goal came in the 29th minute.

Trossard played in depth for Welbeck, who received it in the penalty area, with a lot of freedom. The English striker took it easy and played in the middle. The ball passed the goalkeeper De Gea and arrived clean for Gross, who only had the work to complete for the nets. Brighton’s superiority finally materialized into an advantage on the scoreboard.

Without taking their foot off and very conscious on the pitch, the Brighton team didn’t take long to expand. And again with Gross.

At 38 minutes, in a play that started in the defense field and passed through several players of the visiting team, the ball reached March inside the penalty area. The midfielder risked a low diagonal kick. De Gea rebounded and the ball was left with Gross, who hit hard to double the lead.

At the end of the first half, United fans booed the players as they headed to the locker room.

Brighton’s Pascal Gross celebrates scoring against Manchester United Image: Reproduction/Twitter/OfficialBHAFC

United launches attack with CR7 on the field

Willing to change the game, Manchester United showed a more offensive posture from the opening minutes of the second half. On the other hand, Brighton did not give up trying to make it difficult for the hosts to leave the game.

After just two minutes, the visitors created the first good chance, and as planned. After Welbeck put pressure on United’s defense and managed to force a mistake, the ball fell to Caicedo, who triggered Lallana. The midfielder found Welbeck in the area and crossed. The attacker went up with a lot of freedom, but missed the target.

Four minutes later, United responded with Rashford, who received in the area, waddled in front of the marker, advanced and hit hard. The ball bounced off the net.

At seven minutes, Erik Ten Hag promoted the first substitution and put Cristiano Ronaldo in place of the Brazilian Fred, leaving the team more offensive.

The change took effect. Gradually, Manchester United grew in the match, controlling ball possession and spending more time in the attacking field. After a succession of offensive actions towards the middle of the second half, the hosts managed to decrease.

In the 19th minute, Rashford received a cross from Eriksen at the second post. Free from marking, shirt 10 stretched out to finish and exaggerated in force, sending it over the goal. In the next minute, Eriksen himself took a risk from outside the area and saw Sanchez make a great save, putting the ball for a corner.

Bruno Fernandes charged with great effect, Sanchez was clumsy with the ball, which hit Dalot’s back and headed towards the goal. The Spanish goalkeeper even managed to recover in time to prevent the ball from crossing the line, but saw his teammate Mac Allister hit his own goal, scoring for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on only in the second half during Manchester United’s loss to Brighton Image: Playback/Twitter/ManUtd

Pressure without result

The goal ignited United’s supporters, and the team remained in the attacking field, pressing. However, the hosts found an opponent who had already adopted a new posture, completely defensive, with practically only Welbeck in the attacking field.

Despite continuing to control the ball and surrounding the opponent’s area with crosses and corners, Manchester United did not create really clear chances to tie the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was only able to finish in the 41st minute, when he received a good pass inside the area and hit hard. Well marked, however, the Portuguese ace saw his shot being blocked.

Manchester United continued until the end in the attacking field, but could not overcome the defensive barrier created by the visitors and ended up defeated.

Datasheet

Manchester United 1 x 2 Brighton

Competition: English Premier League

Date: August 7, 2022

Place: Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

Time: 10 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: McTominay, Martínez, Maguire and Luke Shaw (MAN); Trossard (BRI)

goals: Gross (BRI), at 29′ and at 38 minutes of the 1st half; Mac Allister (against) (MAN), 21 minutes into the second half

Manchester United: Of Gea; Diogo Dalot, Maguire, L. Martínez and Luke Shaw (Malacia); McTominay (Van de Beek), Fred (Cristiano Ronaldo) and Bruno Fernandes (Garnacho); Sancho (Elanga), Rashford and Eriksen. Technician: Erik ten Hag.

Brighton: Robert Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk and Webster; M. Caicedo, Gross, Trossard (Lamptey), Mac Allister, March (Colwill) and Lallana (Mwepu); Welbeck (Undav). Technician: Graham Potter.