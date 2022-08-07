Maximum Temperature (07/08) will show Fast & Furious 5

Globo will show at the Maximum Temperature this Sunday (07) the action Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio. Released in 2011, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky, Gal Gadot, Joaquim De Almeida, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Ludacris, Paul Walker, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson. With a budget of around $125 million, the film made over $696 million at the box office.

After rescuing Dominic Toretto from prison after crashing into the bus that was transporting him, Brian O’Conner and Mia Toretto flee to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they encounter Vince, Dom’s childhood friend and Brian’s disaffection since the first film in the franchise. . Vince talks about a job he took on stealing three sports cars from a train, but when the heist goes wrong, Dom, Brian and Mia are blamed for the death of three US Department of Justice agents. At this moment they realize that the corrupt businessman who runs Rio, Hernan Reyes, wants to silence them.

The film was praised by critics, who liked the combination of comedy and action. Some labeled the film as the best in the series. Johnson was chosen for his performance by critics as “the best thing by far in The Fast and the Furious”, scenes involving Johnson and Diesel, according to expert critics, were often the “best moments of the film”.

Despite the positive response, others criticized the film’s running time, considering it too long. Some criticized the film’s portrayal of Rio de Janeiro as a haven for drug trafficking and corruption, labeling it a “stereotype”.