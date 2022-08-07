Maximum Temperature Movie 08/07/2022 – Fast & Furious 5

At “Maximum temperature” this Sunday, 08/07, you can watch the movie “Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio” (2011), which is directed by Justin Lin.
Long synopsis:
Dom and Brian continue on the run from the police, and this time, they hide in Rio de Janeiro. They will have to carry out one last mission in the city and, for that, they will gather a team of super pilots.
Original Title: Fast Five
Cast: Dwayne Johnson;Elsa Pataky;Gal Gadot;Joaquim De Almeida;Jordana Brewster;Ludacris Ludacris;Paul Walker;Sung Kang;Tyrese Gibson
Voice actors: Alexandre Moreno;Christiane Louise;Duda Ribeiro;Eduardo Borgerth;Fernanda Crispim;Jorge Lucas;Jorge Vasconcellos;Júlio Monjardim;Mabel Cezar;Philippe Maia
Directed by: Justin Lin
Nationality: American
Genre: Adventure
Box office: $626.1 million
Check out the trailer:
- When and what time does it start? today, Sunday, from 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)
- Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.
