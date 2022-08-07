more than 5 million accounts were affected

One of the biggest social networks in the world, the twitter confirmed, this past Friday (5), that it had leaked data from 5.4 million accounts of its users. As a result, several companies, government organizations and celebrities may have had their information passed on to third parties. But after all, what happened? In our article below, we bring you more details.

Twitter confirms that user data was leaked

In a recent statement, Twitter confirmed that the data of 5.4 million accounts was leaked. The problem, according to the social network, was caused by a bug that allowed anyone to identify a user based on their phone number or email address. After this process, the private profiles and pseudonyms were displayed and offered for sale on internet crime forums.

See too: Can Offensive Twitter Posts Get You Jailed? Social network user will have to do 150 hours of community work to avoid arrest

problem fixed

According to the same statement, the twitter also reported that the bug that allowed the leaks was fixed in January of this year, six months after being initially in the code base of the social network. The vulnerability was discovered by a security researcher in the company’s bounty program. The fortunate professional received US$ 6,000 (about R$ 32 thousand) as payment.

The published note also says that no passwords have been exposed and that they will directly notify the users who own the accounts that they have been affected by the problem. However, several companies, organizations and celebrities are scared of having their data exposed on the internet. Namely, the researcher’s own report warned about the severity of this vulnerability and that it could be used to create a database of a significant part of the user base of the twitter.

As the discovery turned out to be late, many cybercriminals had already exploited this vulnerability and created a large list of information that is still for sale on the Internet. deep web, the darkest part of the internet. Similarly, something similar happened in late 2019 when another information security researcher managed to link 17 million phone numbers to active Twitter accounts.

about twitter

Twitter is a social network created in 2006 in the United States by Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass. In it, users can send and receive texts of up to 280 characters, known as “tweets“. There are currently over 330 million monthly active users.

See too: Twitter will start getting paid? Learn how Elon Musk should profit from the social network