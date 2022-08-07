MOTO G200 at a great price at KaBUM!

Stop everything you’re doing if you’re looking for a high-end smartphone at an affordable price! O Moto G200, one of Motorola’s best smartphones came on offer at its lowest price ever on the brand’s official website. It’s a beautiful opportunity to save more than 40% of the amount requested by it at its launch, in November of last year.

O Moto G200 arrived costing R$ 4,999 and so far, there is no successor to the device, which even rivals within Motorola itself against the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro. Now our system has found an offer from KaBUM! offering the excellent Moto G200 for only BRL 2,564 — a discount of almost 50% of the original value.



Green Moto G200 on offer at KaBUM!

Where’s the offer?

Other Moto G200 offers



After all, is it worth it?

The G200 comes equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor (one of the strongest on the market), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A simply enviable Hardware. he still has a 6.8″ FullHD+ IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support.

In addition to the excellent processor, lots of RAM and storage, the Moto G200 also has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charger and an impressive set of cameras. There are 108MP on the main sensor, 13MP ultrawide and 2MP for depth effects. The front camera has a very good 16MP as well. The main sensor still shoots 4K 30fps videos.

See the complete technical sheet of the Moto G200 and don’t miss the opportunity to purchase this beautiful smartphone.