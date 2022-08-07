movies between 8th and 12th of August

Despicable Me 2 (2013), Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) and The Mother-in-Law (2005) are some of the films that will be shown in this week’s Afternoon Session. The feature films air right after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa on Globo.

Monday, August 8 – Despicable Me 2 airs in this week’s Afternoon Session

The Despicable Me sequel sees Gru leaving his villainous life and dedicating himself to his daughters. But he won’t have peace anytime soon, as the Anti-Villain League assigns him to a mission to fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.

Original title: Despicable Me 2

Cast: Benjamin Bratt, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Russell Brand, Steve Carell

Direction: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Tuesday, August 9 – Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Tuesday is the turn of Under the Tuscan Sun to air in this week’s Afternoon Session. The writer Frances discovers that she is being betrayed by her husband and decides to leave her life to spend a season in Italy. She buys a property in the European country and ends up meeting someone who will change her story.

Original title: Under The Tuscan Sun

Cast: Lindsay Duncan, Raoul Bova, Sandra Oh, Vincent Riotta

Direction: Audrey Wells

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Wednesday, August 10 – The Mother-in-Law airs this week’s Afternoon Session

In the comedy The Mother-in-Law, Charlotte Cantilini finally falls in love with Kevin Fields after spending years looking for her Prince Charming. But she still has to face his mother, Viola, who was recently fired from her role as anchor of a nationally broadcast newspaper. The matriarch fears losing her son, just as she lost her job, and decides to disrupt the couple’s plans as much as possible.

Original title: Monster-in-Law

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes

Direction: Robert Luketic

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasília time, after O Cravo e a Rosa

Thursday, August 11 – A Matter of Time (2013)

In A Matter of Time, the protagonist Tim turns 21 and gets a special gift: he discovers he can travel in time and change the past. He uses his power to get a girlfriend and save his friend from a professional disaster, but his actions begin to have unexpected consequences for his life.

Original title: About Time

Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander

Direction: Richard Curtis

Nationality: English

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Friday, August 12 – My Father, My Hero (2013) airs in this week’s Afternoon Session

The Afternoon Session begins to get into the Father’s Day mood on Friday, with the exhibition of My Father, My Hero. A young man named Julien who lives in a wheelchair manages to convince his father to compete in one of the most difficult trials in triathlon, which helps to rebuild their relationship.

Original title: From toutes in the forces

Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Fürs, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil

Direction: Nils Tavernier

Nationality: French and Belgian

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Hot Screen of the Week – Captain Marvel

In addition to this week’s Sessão da Tarde, Globo is also showing another film on Monday, 8th, right after the soap opera Pantanal, on Tela Quente. Captain Marvel (2019) is the movie of choice.

The protagonist is in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls and tries to stop a large-scale invasion of Earth, when she begins to have recurring memories of another life, like Carol Danvers. She enlists the help of Nick Fury to uncover the secrets of her past and put an end to the intergalactic conflict with the Skrulls.

Original title: Captain Marvel

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Brie Larson

Direction: Anna Boden;Ryan Fleck

Nationality: Australian

Time: 22:15, Brasilia time