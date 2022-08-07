Movies to watch before House of the Dragon

If the fans of game of Thrones are looking for movies to prepare their brain cells for complex story analysis when House of the Dragon arrive, which movies are the best to prepare for the prequel? Looking beyond obvious choices such as the franchise Lord of the Ringsthere are a lot of good things out there.

House of the Dragon is sure to be as narratively multifaceted and complex as its predecessor (if not more), delving into dramatic stories filled with political intrigue, family dynamics, gun clashes, dragon battles, alliances, betrayals and greatness.

Crusade (2005)

Released in 2005, the director’s epic historical fiction drama Ridley Scott takes place in the Crusades of the twelfth century. The story follows a French peasant blacksmith named Balian (Orlando Bloom) as he follows in his noble father’s footsteps, traveling to the Holy Land to help defend Jerusalem from the armies of the Muslim Ayyubid sultan Saladin.

Although this ambitious action movie received both good and bad reviews on its release, it has since been considered more favorable. For those looking for a classic style adventure story with well-written characters, crusade it’s hard to beat.

The Battle of Kerak contains a superb string of cavalry attacks, and the Defense of Jerusalem is a cinematic playground of brutal siege warfare, much in the tradition of the greatest battle scenarios of game of Thrones. A roaring critical score and a powerful cast, including Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, Liam Neeson and Edward Norton, are also part of the film.

Ben Hur (1959)

Going back in time to a masterpiece, there’s no doubt that Ben Hur (1959)in Charlton Heston, offers drama, romance, politics, action and a deep dive into a brilliantly realized historical fiction setting of ancient Rome. An instant classic, the director’s epic work William Wyler became the second highest-grossing film of its time.

George RR Martin said that his Valyrian genesis, the history of dragon house and its characters is partly based on ancient Rome and the legend of Atlantis. Anyone who wants to familiarize themselves with the glory and miseries of Rome, as well as the lives of its mighty and weak, should take a look at Ben Hur. The film also contains the greatest chariot racing sequence of all time, an achievement unmatched to date.

Gladiator (2000)

the success of Ridley Scott in 2000, gladiator, needs no introduction for fans of epic historical drama. Following the experiences of the unjustly disgraced Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russel Crowe), determined to exact revenge on Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Pheonix), the film wowed audiences, critics and took no prisoners at the box office.

As an impressive narrative journey through the backwaters and provinces of the ancient Roman Empire before landing in Rome, Gladiator brimming with fantastical battle sequences and deadly political intrigue. Have you watched it before? As a must-see movie for fans awaiting the Roman influence in The Dragon’s Housethe movie of Scott it is eminently re-watchable.

Dune (2021)

A blockbuster sci-fi release of 2021, the director’s adaptation Denis Villeneuve from the legendary 1965 novel by Frank Herbert catapulted to the heights of box office success in both ticket returns and critical ratings, being nominated for 10 Oscars and winning six.

Although drawing parallels between game of Thrones and the epic sci-fi feature Dune While it may seem strange at first, it soon becomes easy to see how both epic tales of military conflict, family and royal betrayal mirror each other. Rich in various clans, kingdoms, giant sandworms, collapsing royal houses and reluctant heroes, Dune offers a plate full of things that House of the Dragon will also bring to viewers.

The North Man (2022)

Directed by the passionately unusual Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), this raw Viking revenge story disappointed at the box office despite many positive reviews from critics.

The Norse spends a lot of time chopping off limbs, looting and covering his steel-eyed anti-hero Amleth. (Alexander Skarsgard) with blood running. Unabashedly violent and harsh, this legendary Norse tale channels the pure and bloody element of bloodlust from game of Throneswhich spawned many memorable death memes and is sure to find a new playground in House of the Dragon.

