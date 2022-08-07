Natalie Portman says many good scenes filmed were left out of the final version of the movie ~ Marvel Universe 616

After missing out on Thor’s third solo film, “Thor: Ragnarok,” star Natalie Portman returns for “Love and Thunder,” in a new twist in a major role as Dr. Jane Foster, which has already drawn strong praise from fans and critics. While Portman was never really resistant to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her appearance in “Thor: The Dark World,” it took an interesting offer and an enthusiastic filmmaker to put her back in action. Once hooked, Portman said she quickly adopted Waititi’s style of filming, complete with lots of takes, lots of ideas and even lots of cuts that won’t even leave the editing room.

“It was really Taika who came to me, which was amazing because he’s a director and a creative human that I really admire,” Portman said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “He came up with the comics where Jane becomes the Mighty Thor and he was like, ‘What do you think of that?’ of this superhero, which was really exciting.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is partially based on a comic book first created during Jason Aaron’s run in 2014 after Original Sin, which sees a) Thor no longer able to wield Mjolnir and b) the hammer later. being picked up by a mysterious woman, who turns out to be Jane. But while the good doctor’s powers grow when she is wielding the hammer as the Mighty Thor, an advanced cancer plagues her.

Even with that important framework in place, Portman said Waititi, the cast and crew were free to change other things as they saw fit. The actress said Waititi’s “ability to flow with ideas” delighted her, along with “her demand for spontaneity”. She added, “His demand that every take be different, new and fresh is something I hope to bring to every project I work on.”

“Taika was very brave to let us seriously change the plot because of certain choices we made in the scene and certain places we decided to go,” said the actress. “Some things were right and some were not. Some of them ended up in the movie, some didn’t, but it was amazing to be able to play and have that latitude in the emotional stuff as well as the comedic stuff.”

This demand for spontaneity and an inclination to shoot multiple takes of different scenes meant that a lot of good stuff was left on the cutting room floor.

“There were entire sequences and planets and characters and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [nos quais] we spend a lot of time and energy, and certainly the entire team designing and conceiving as well, said Portman. “It’s amazing how much good material is not in the movie, considering how much good material is in it. Usually, it’s like you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the movie, and it was overflowing. So that was really surprising.”

Some of these clippings include the most emotional scenes between Thor and Jane. “I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are some very emotional scenes,” said Portman. “What was interesting was how we had space to sew them. We shot 20 different versions of [uma cena chave]. There are some crucial emotional scenes, but we’ve done very, very different things many times.”

Also filmed but not included in the final film? More scenes between Jane and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the king of New Asgard, who welcomes Jane to the village after she appears, takes Mjolnir and transforms into the Mighty Thor. Portman and Thompson were already good friends in real life, which added ease to the film’s production and the obvious chemistry between its characters.

“Well, I was very, very lucky to have worked with Tessa before. We’ve worked on ‘Annihilation’ before and after we’ve gotten really close over the last few years,” said Portman. “So to go on set and already have this good friend there, who also had experience working…”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

