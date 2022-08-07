Nathan meets CT Rei Pelé, undergoes exams and says he is motivated by Santos project

Recently contacted by Santos, right-back Nathan landed in Brazil this Saturday and went straight to the city of Santos to meet CT Rei Pelé. The 20-year-old player underwent examinations and commented on his expectation to wear the white shirt.

“Happiness is enormous, there’s no way to express it, I’m very happy to be here. It’s a club with a very beautiful history, it’s a giant. Now I’m part of this club and I’m going to do my best to be able to help. on the field and help my teammates,” he told Santos TV.

The defender was revealed in the basic categories of Vasco and transferred to Boavista in 2020, without even having played in the professional squad of the carioca club. In the Portuguese team, he totaled 49 matches, two goals and three assists.

Nathan arrives at Santos after a good season in Europe. There were 34 appearances, a ball in the net and two passes for goals. According to him, the project presented by the alvinegra board was one of the main reasons for him to leave Portugal and return to Brazil.

“Santos is very big, with a huge history. It’s my dream to be able to play here, I didn’t expect Santos to show up now. The project they gave me motivated me a lot. It’s an honor to be here. I feel like a boy from the village” , finished.

The side has signed a contract valid until the end of 2026 and will fight for position with Madson and Auro.

Santos returns to the field this Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), against Coritiba, away from home, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. For this game, however, Nathan will not be available yet, as he has not been regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

