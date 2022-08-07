Neto praises Corinthians player after draw with Avaí and warns about Flamengo: ‘It’s coming’

Admin 27 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

despite the draw between Avai and Corinthians 1-1 in the Brazilian Championship, Neto was satisfied with the performance of Renato Augusto in Ressacada. The presenter of Band praised the midfielder of Timão on social networks and made an alert for Flamengo’s good phase.

+ PERFORMANCES: Balbuena commits a penalty, but scores and saves Corinthians from defeat

– Flamengo is coming and Palmeiras can open 6 points from us. The positive point today was the departure of Renato Augusto, who is a ball player and needed to play well again, by the way – posted Neto on Twitter.

+ Benja says that Botafogo team is ‘very bad’ and says: ‘Ceará deserved to win’

Avaí opened the scoring with Bissoli from the penalty spot and Balbuena equalized for Timão. Many Corinthians fans were dissatisfied with the performance at Ressacada and protested on social media. Vítor Pereira’s team failed to add important points in the Brazilian Championship.

Corinthians returns to the field next Tuesday, against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the second game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. Timão needs to win by three goals in Rio de Janeiro to qualify.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Ceni praises SPFC and points out the moment when the team lost in the Brazilian

Coach Rogério Ceni was satisfied with São Paulo’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved