New Christopher Nolan movie gets teaser on interactive website. Check out! – Movie Talk

Christopher Nolan fans can already be excited. Although the director’s new project is scheduled to premiere only in 2023, Oppenheimer has just won an official teaser released in a special way. That’s because the video that features never-before-seen scenes is arranged on an interactive page that reveals to the internet user how much time is left for the worldwide release of the drama directed by the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Curious? To access the space, simply click on the movie logo below.

Starring Cillian Murphy, star of Peaky Blinders (2013-2022), the plot follows the story of American scientist, University of California physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb that was used at the most crucial moment of World War II. The screenplay is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerby Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

In addition to Murphy, other big names from the Hollywood scene are in the cast. They are: Florence Pugh, Matthew Modine, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Alden Ehrenreich, Tony Goldwyn, Casey Affleck, Jason Clarke and Alex Wolff.

What’s up? Looking forward to the new bet of the director responsible for the trilogy dark Knight? stay tuned on movie chat for, soon, more information about this great undertaking.