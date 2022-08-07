New leaders called to 8 stakes from New Caledonia to Germany – Church News

The following new stake presidents were recently called.

FRIEDRICHSDORF PILE GERMANY: (June 12, 2022) President — Bjorn Christoph Tiebing, 55 years old, entrepreneur and CEO; succeeding Mark-Rene Marth; wife, Silke Grünewälder Tiebing. counselors — Joshua Steven Konietz, 36 years old, regional sales manager at JSP International GmbH Europe North; wife, Janina Veit Konietz. Daniel Kopischke, 34. years old, communications specialist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Marisa Anneli Fingerle Kopischke.

GOLD COAST AUSTRALIA PILE: (June 5, 2022) President — Adam Tyler Smith, 55, sales manager for Southern Cross Water; succeeding Daniel J. Shine; wife, Amber Georgette Lisa Prigoone Smith. counselors — John Arthur Blair, 66 years old, CFO of the City of Gold Coast; wife, Bronwyn Louise Kitchin Blair. Kaufana Fieilo Taulepa, 47 years old, businessman; wife, Arina Audrey Teuteufo’ou Hikule’o ​​Davies Taulepa.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR PUERTO NUEVO STAKE: (May 29, 2022) President — Elison Francisco Tejada Betemith, 51 years old, independent technical support; succeeding Mario R. Olvera Tomalá; wife, Ericka Yadira Tejada. counselors — Adrian Arturo Cedeño Olvera, 31 years old, family support technician at Coopi Cooperazione Internazionale; wife, Angie Dayana Villamar Gavilanes. Emilio Javier Moran Moreira, 50 years old, independent manager; wife, Laura Sabrina de Moran Villacis.

NORTH LAYTON UTAH Stake: (June 5, 2022) President — Michael Jensen Christensen, 55, administrative and budget director for the Church’s Commissioner of Education; succeeding Fred K. Wasden; wife, Annette Jane Pholi-Smith Christensen. counselors — Mark Stephen Johnson, 53 years old, owner and partner of Fortress Asset Management; wife, Toni Allen Johnson. Terris Everitt Foust Jr., 59, president of the Senior Charity Care Foundation and national consultant to the National Center for Hearing Assessment and Management; wife, Elizabeth Hope Bassett Foust.

ARIZONA FLATIRON TABLE POLE: (June 12, 2022) President — Gregory Ryan Knight, 54 years old, lawyer; succeeding Bradley E. Larson; wife, Jenet Perkinson Knight. counselors — Daniel William Zimmerman, 64, sales distribution representative for Epicurean Foods; wife, Rita Kay Randall Zimmerman. Carl Wray Squires, 41, owner and pilot of Southwest Heliservices LLC; wife, Rebecca Hutzler Squires.

NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA STAKE: (April 24, 2022) President — Jean-Olivier Brahim Smatti, 44 years old, associate professor in Economics, Management and Marketing at National Education; succeeding Georgie E. Guidi; wife, Cathy Andrée Brigitte Samez Smatti. counselors — Didier Daniel Solange Moriniere, 48 years old, artisanal carpenter; wife, Sonia Vu Van Binh Moriniere. Heimana Yannick Tama, 41 years old, leader of the Calédonienne des Eaux group; wife, Stephanie Penehata Tama.

SILVER SPRING MARYLAND STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Grant Henrichsen Willis, 46 years old, partner at Jones Day; succeeding Eric Baxter; wife, Jennifer Anne Kelly Willis. counselors — William Mills Killingsworth Fullmer, 53, chiropractor at Life Chiropractic Clinics; wife, Marlisa Mangelson Fullmer. Michael William Stratton, 45, software engineer at Nyla Technology Solutions; wife, Heather Amanda Macbeth Stratton.

WEST JORDAN UTAH BIGHAM CREEK Stake: (June 19, 2022) President — Marvin Brook Nipko, 53 years old, self-employed real estate appraiser; succeeding Scott F. Blake; wife, Amy Dawn Cragun Nipko. counselors — Joseph Richard Hall, 61, business manager at Brigham Young University; wife, Annette LaVinia Mitchell Hall. Abel Weenig Thompson, 48, upgrade services manager at Sierra-Cedar; wife, Sheri Lynn Snow Thompson.

