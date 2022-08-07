Nokia 110 2022 is launched with snake game and classic design – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After announcing the Nokia 8210 4G in July, HMD Globalowner of the brand Nokiamade another cell phone with classic design official: it is the Nokia 110 2022. This model, which is an updated version of the Nokia 110 announced in 2021, is highlighted by a long battery life, integrated flashlight and compact design.

Snake game on Nokia 110 2022 (Disclosure/Nokia)

The Nokia 110 2022 is virtually identical to the first generation model. As in the 2000s, the device adopts physical buttons and a numeric keypad, both positioned just below the 1.77-inch color screen with VGA resolution.

Inside, HMD Global only put in 4MB of storage, but you can expand it up to 32GB via microSD to store photos and music. The processor was not informed, but there is a possibility that it is the same as the previous version, a Unisoc 6531E.

Nokia 110 2022 (Disclosure/Nokia)

The 1,000 mAh battery is the highlight, with the manufacturer promising prolonged use. The device still brings some games, such as the classic Snake (snake game), Air Strike, Doodle Jump, Football Cup and Ninja Up.

Other features include: automatic call recording, VGA resolution camera, FM radio, Dual-SIM, 2G, built-in flashlight, microUSB port and Nokia Series 30+ operating system.

price and availability

The Nokia 110 2022 is available in India for 1,800 rupees. Interested parties can purchase it in three colors: blue, black and pink. When buying the device, the brand also offers a free headset worth 230 rupees (R$ 15 in direct conversion).

There is no release forecast in Brazil, but considering that the first version arrived here in February 2021, there is a possibility that HMD Global will bring it to Brazilian consumers at some point.

With information: GizMoChina and Nokia.