NUBANK: Black Card can yield up to 200%; Look

O Nubank offers a card black to your customers, called Ultraviolet. The tool has a series of advantages, including those of the Mastercard brand. The list of features is immense, however, one specific one has caught the attention of users, cashback.

When the citizen makes a purchase using the Ultraviolet card, he receives 1% of the total amount spent on the transaction back. In this way, the amount is transferred to the user’s account at up to 200% of the CDI, without a limited period.

Therefore, after the income, the customer is free to use the values ​​as they wish. Among the options is the exchange for Smiles miles and investment in an investment fund, for example.

According to fintech, it will soon be possible to redeem the amounts by transferring them to the fintech digital account.

Nubank Ultravioleta cashback yield

Card users Nubank Ultraviolet can track cashback cash earnings in a simple way, through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

Access the Nubank application;

On the home screen, tap “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section;

Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”;

Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time;

It will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, since the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.

How to withdraw money from digital bank

Nubank customers can withdraw from their digital account or with their credit card. Many people still have doubts about how to withdraw their Nubank accountbut it is a relatively simple procedure.

At the Nubank It is possible to make withdrawals in both the debit and credit functions. What changes in relation to each modality is that in one of them the ATM is used to withdraw physical money and in the debit function a fee is charged for each transaction. Some digital banks have already come out ahead of Nubank in relation to this service, such as Banco Inter.

For withdrawals using the Nubank credit card, you have to go to an ATM on the Cirrus network, which belongs to MasterCard and is the official flag of the digital bank. The feature is described as “a borrowing option” and should only be used in an emergency situation.

Withdraw according to the Nubank limit

It is only possible to withdraw up to 15% of the credit card limit and the maximum amount that can be withdrawn is up to BRL 2,500. already the Nubank withdrawal through the debit function, it can be requested directly at the 24-hour Bank ATM and also through the Saque e Pague network.

The amount is withdrawn directly from the NuContawhich shows that in addition to having created a digital account at Nubank, you must also have the debit function enabled on the card. This can all be done, as long as the limit of up to BRL 3,000 per withdrawal is respected, and it is possible to withdraw this maximum amount within 24 hours.