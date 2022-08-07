NUBANK card without annual fee: see how to apply

The credit card of Nubank, is one of the most desired by Brazilians. The tool is full of advantages, one of which is not having an annual fee. However, to have access to it, you must meet certain requirements. See below what are the criteria and how to apply for a fintech credit card.

How does the tool work?

Launched in 2014, the fintech credit card has helped millions of consumers. In short, there are no fees for using the card, the only exceptions being the use of Nubank Rewards, which is the Nubank and for overdue invoice.

Check the conditions of the tool below:

Revolving credit interest: 2.75% to 14% per month;

Interest on invoice installments: 0.99% to 13.75% per month;

Late interest: 1.99% to 15% per month + 1% late payment per month;

Late fee: 2% on the amount not paid;

Personal loan: from 0.95% per month;

Interest on credit card withdrawals: 9.75% per month.

Regarding the advantages of the card, we can mention:

Installment of cash purchases on credit;

Anticipation of purchases in installments with the right to a discount on the final value;

24-hour service via app for Android and iOS;

Limit increase also by the app;

Creation of virtual card;

Cell phone recharge;

Contactless payment;

Among other benefits.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

Before applying for a credit card Nubankthe interested party must verify that it meets the requirements required by the bank, which are:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Live in Brazil;

Have a smartphone with Android or iOS operating system.

Checking these criteria, simply request the tool through the browser or through the application. See the step by step below:

Browser request

Enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.

How to unlock Nubank credit card?

After the physical card arrives at your home, access the Nubank application and follow the steps below:

Log in with your registered data; On the home screen, on the tab that indicates the status of the card, tap on “I received the card”; With the tool in hand, enter the last four digits on the back of the card in the field requested by the application; Okay, now just wait for the unlock to be done.