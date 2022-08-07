OnePlus 10T launched in Indian market with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

This Saturday (6th), the OnePlus 10T was released in india few days after being made official in the Chinese market. The brand’s new flagship for the second most populous country in the world kept most of the configurations already presented, but had some details changed.
The main change from the Indian version is that it left out the configuration with 16 GB of RAM memory, offering just 8GB with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB/256GB. In the most, the Indian OnePlus 10T maintained the characteristics of Chinese.
The evolution of speed is here and it’s time for you to be a part of it. The all new #OnePlus10T 5G comes equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 150W SuperVOOC Fast charging to take your smartphone experience to a whole new level!
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 6, 2022
So your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The screen is a Fluid AMOLED with 6.7 inches, resolution of 2412×1080 pixels and adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The rear optical assembly consists of a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The model comes with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.
According to information from the GSMArena website, the OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India through the manufacturer’s official website and through Amazon. The device has Moonstone Black and Jade Green color options. Check the price below:
- OnePlus 10T 8GB/128GB – INR 49,999 (~R$3,253);
- OnePlus 10T 12GB/256GB – INR 54,999 (~R$ 3,563).