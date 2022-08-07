OnePlus 10T launched in Indian market with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

This Saturday (6th), the OnePlus 10T was released in india few days after being made official in the Chinese market. The brand’s new flagship for the second most populous country in the world kept most of the configurations already presented, but had some details changed.

The main change from the Indian version is that it left out the configuration with 16 GB of RAM memory, offering just 8GB with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB/256GB. In the most, the Indian OnePlus 10T maintained the characteristics of Chinese.