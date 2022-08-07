OnlyFans? In a thong, Mia Khalifa raises the mood and displays nudity

This Friday (05), the former porn actress Mia Khalifa, 29, raised the temperature on social media by sharing a video beyond sensual where she appeared in a thin bikini, putting her entire body to play on the beach. On vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the influencer provoked admirers by leaving the sea very wet and flaunted her large breasts for the camera lens.

“Tan skin, long hair, minding my own business” highlighted the muse in the caption of the publication, leading fans to delirium with the new sensual photos. In the comments of the record, Mia Khalifa received hundreds of compliments like “Wonderful” and “Perfect Woman”.

Advertising Could not load ad

Always empowered, the Lebanese makes a point of publicizing her sensual essays through her social networks, and always allocates part of the sales of her erotic content to charities.

It is worth mentioning that when acting in adult productions, Mia caused the wrath of muslims with a porn video in which she appeared wearing a veil. In the country, there is no separation of state and religion, and the girl’s act was considered an affront to the majority faith of the place. She says she has even received death threats from extremists.