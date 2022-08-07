Palmeiras ‘walk on eggs’ to have a full team against Atlético-MG

As careful and detailed as the work of the Health and Performance Nucleus of Palmeiras has been so far this season, after 51 matches in eight months of work, there is a natural physical wear and tear on the squad.

As usual, the technical commission will analyze several scientific criteria to define the lineup that starts the match against Goiás, today (7), at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão. But at this time of year, with extra care.

With the return of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Atlético-MG, on Wednesday (10), it is natural that the club is “walking on eggshells” to define who plays. And that a more or less mixed team, depending on the progress of the game, face the opponent.

After all, there are some risks in this choice. In the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras has a three-point advantage over vice-leader Corinthians, who drew 1-1 with Avaí yesterday (6th), in Ressacada. And six for Flamengo, who beat São Paulo 2-0 at Morumbi.

As an elimination in Libertadores cannot be ruled out as a future possibility, maintaining an advantage at the top of the national championship could have an even greater weight for Palmeiras. And that goes through the obligation to beat Goiás, with whom Verdão drew in the 1st round.

Three absences are already defined

Immediately, Murilo, Piquerez and Marcos Rocha are already resting. The three are suspended with three yellow cards. But there must be more stirrings.

It won’t be surprising if at least one between Zé Rafael and Danilo rests — also a lot because Gabriel Menino is having a great time this season.

Main name of the team today, Gustavo Scarpa also comes from many games in a row. And as the blow to the back that Raphael Veiga took against Galo, on Wednesday (3), was not more serious, it is possible that shirt 14 will at least start the game between the reserves.

Dudu can rest, and Ron must return

In attack, after many games being sacked when he got close to 70 minutes on the field, Dudu went to the end of the game at Mineirão, on the last Wednesday (3), and ended up being fundamental for the result.

His pike from the entrance of the area, in the corner kick, and the little fish that turned into a cross for Danilo, in the equalizing goal, changed the history of the confrontation.

For him to have the same performance next Wednesday (10), it is sure that he will not play full time today. But maybe he starts on the field. If he enters the match, he will play his 46th game of the season, a number that keeps him as the most capped Palmeiras athlete of the year.

Flaco López is an almost certain name among the holders. The striker is still adapting to the club and needs minutes. Wesley and Breno Lopes appear as candidates to start the match on the wings. And one of the three will definitely give way to Ron at some point in the game.

The team’s top scorer of the year and one of the goalscorers of Libertadores, Rony is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be listed, as he needs to gain pace to be one of the weapons of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES X GOIÁS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 21st round

Location and Time: Allianz Parque, at 4pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

auxiliaries: Jorge Bernardi and Leirson Martins, both also from RS

VAR: Pablo Ramon Pinheiro (RN)

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Gomez, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga; Breno Lopes (Dudu), Flaco Lopez and Wesley. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Goiás: Thaddeus; Caetano, Lucas Halter and Reynaldo; Diego, Auremir, Matheus Sales and Danilo Barcelos (Juan); Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte. Technician: Jair Ventura