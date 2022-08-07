Payment solutions are growing in Brazil

The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) model has been a strong ally of micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. The new features of fully digital installments are the reason for the growing number of individuals and legal entities adept to the BNPL installment plan, or Buy Now and Pay Later.

BNPL is a promising channel for customer acquisition and loyalty, being able to pay in installments or generate an additional period for purchases, without needing a credit card with fees. Between 2016 and 2021, the installment plan grew about 23 times worldwide, with approximately US$ 164 million invested. Growth, however, is motivated by the ease it brings to the entrepreneur.

Technology is one of BNPL’s greatest allies, as it acts as a protagonist so that its function is employed with agility and easy access. An increase in the payment term and purchases in installments are solutions that generate breath in the cashier, and with a fully digital system, it only takes a few clicks for the situation to begin to be resolved.

It is common to relate Buy Now, Pay Later with store installment plans. However, the concept of the program goes further, as it proves to be extremely advantageous with B2B relationships, as the supplier assumes the role of offering credit to the customer with a smarter system, bringing an immediate line of credit, with installments according to the potential of assessed credit, increasing the purchase of inputs and improving working capital.

The result is the economic development of the entrepreneur, increasing sales and seeking customer loyalty, reducing risks and generating financial stability.