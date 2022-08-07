Police ask for preventive detention of PM who shot jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo in the head, in SP | Sao Paulo

Lo was hit in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition. at Arthur Saboya Hospital, in Jabaquara, after being rescued during the night, after a fight with the policeman during a pagode show.

The fighter’s family lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Júnior, told TV Globo that the athlete was confirmed brain dead.

The Military Police said it regretted what had happened and that it has already opened an administrative inquiry to investigate the incident.

According to witnesses who were at Clube Sírio, in the South Zone of SP, there was an argument between Leandro Lo and PM Henrique Velozo, who was off duty, during a concert by the Pixote group, inside the club, around 2 am.

Discussion and point-blank shooting

According to witnesses, the fighter would have immobilized the policeman after an argument. Upon being released, the PM agent reportedly took a few steps forward and shot the fighter in the head at close range.

The case was registered as an attempted murder by the 16th Police District of Vila Clementino. The policeman fled the scene and is being sought by authorities.

O g1 contacted the Municipal Health Department to confirm the fighter’s health status, but the family did not authorize the release of medical bulletins.

Clube Sírio released a note saying that it sympathizes with the family of Leandro Lo “for the regrettable incident that took place in the early hours of August 7, 2022, at an event held by third parties”.

The club also stated that “it is collaborating with the authorities responsible for the investigation and we hope that the incident will be clarified as soon as possible”.

What the witnesses say

The lawyer for Leandro Lo’s family told TV Globo that, after the shooting, the attacking policeman still kicked Leandro twice on the ground and then fled.

Few people heard the sound of the gunshot because the sound was loud due to the show.

A friend of the fighter who witnessed the crime said that the shooter was alone and provoked Lo and five friends, who were at a table.

“He arrived, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm down. He took four or five steps and fired,” said the witness, who asked not to be named.

Leandro Lo was jiu-jitsu world champion eight times. The last achievement, in the light heavyweight category, was in 2022, the first in 2012, in the light weight category.

On social media, he describes the two titles as “the two most important career achievements”.

“The first [título] it’s the feeling of being world champion, that was how I can still be world champion, the two best sensations of my life. Thank you everyone who is always with me in joy in sadness!”, he said in a post on social networks two months ago, when he remembered the anniversary of the world achievements.

Lo would compete in the US for another championship in the coming days, with four other fighters, according to a friend.

