Residents of THIS city are receiving Gas Vouchers

Last Tuesday (02/08), the city of Fortaleza – Ceará, started the transfers of the Gas Valley. Thus, according to information from the local city hall, it is expected that just over 24,000 citizens will be able to receive the benefit. It is worth mentioning that the value of the benefit varies according to the family.

Thus, the city hall explained that citizens who participate in the social program must go in person to the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) spread across the capital of Ceará.

In this way, each person has until the 26th of August to get the recharge for the month of August. In addition, the city hall emphasizes that it is important to go to the place with RG, CPF, NIS (Social Identification Number) and proof of address.

Therefore, as it is a state benefit, the amounts were sent to each of the municipalities in the state of Ceará. Therefore, the state government says that people who are part of the social program need to be aware of the CadÚnico update.

Who receives the Gas Voucher?

First, according to information from the city of Fortaleza, to receive the aid, you must be a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil and have a per capita income of up to R$ 155.50.

In addition, there is the possibility of receiving the benefit if the citizen is a beneficiary of the Mais Infância Ceará Card or young people enrolled in the Superação Program.

How to consult the benefit?

To know if you will receive the aid, you must inform the CPF number in the following applications:

Auxílio Brasil application – through CPF and NIS number

Caixa Tem application – by logging in with CPF

Customer service by phone 111

Ministry of Citizenship by phone 121

Calendar

The payment of the aid will take place together with Auxílio Brasil, but the gas voucher is transferred only every two months. So, check the calendar:

NIS 1 – August 9

NIS 2 – August 10

NIS 3 – August 11

NIS 4 – August 12

NIS 5 – August 15

NIS 6 – August 16

NIS 7 – August 17

NIS 8 – August 18

NIS 9 – August 19

NIS 0 – August 22

