Revelations of the entire process make Johnny Depp be “disliked” by celebrities







Photo: Publicity / Court TV / Modern Popcorn

The revelation of facts that Johnny Depp’s team managed to prevent from being brought to light during their defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is causing a turnaround in the actor’s public image. Since Monday (1/8), when the content of the more than 6 thousand pages of the process began to be published in the American press, several celebrities took likes from the publication in which the actor celebrated his victory in the trial.

The “stampede” of likes includes thumbs up from Orlando Bloom, Rita Ora, Elle Fanning, Natalie Imbruglia, Robert Downey Jr., Bella Hadid, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and Joey King, among other personalities who would have “disliked” Depp this week.

The “exodus” of support was noticed by users of the Reddit platform, who had compiled all the accounts that liked and/or commented on the publication.

The disliked text reads: “To all my most precious, loyal, and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we’ve seen it all together. We’ve walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, let’s all move forward together. You are, as always, my bosses, and once again, I can’t say thank you other than just say thank you. So thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

None of the celebrities mentioned have publicly spoken about the reason for the removal of their likes on Depp’s post.

Even so, Newsweek magazine pointed out three findings that broadly displeased the actor’s fans: Depp’s behavior on the set of the fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise (which, according to the documents, would have bothered even Disney executives), The actor’s messages to Marilyn Manson against women in general and the attempt to reveal that Heard was a stripper, to attack her in court.

In early June, Amber was found guilty of writing an article in The Washington Post declaring herself a survivor of domestic abuse. In the decision, the jury determined that the actress would have to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages), but found that the actor also defamed his ex. – his wife in fighting her accusations, awarding Heard $2 million in compensatory damages – in effect, only slightly reduced the actress’ debt, which fell to $8.35 million.

Heard filed an appeal against the sentence in July.